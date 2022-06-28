Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

