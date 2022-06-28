Northside Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average is $212.14. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.