Northside Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day moving average is $212.14. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.