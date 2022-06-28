Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

