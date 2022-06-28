NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

