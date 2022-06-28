Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

