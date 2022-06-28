Paladin Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 153.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

