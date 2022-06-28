Paradiem LLC Acquires 197 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.