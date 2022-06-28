Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.08.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $251.87 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

