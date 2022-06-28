PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 4,045 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 603,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.