PDS Planning Inc Has $146,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 846,567 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after buying an additional 264,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.