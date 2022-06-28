PDS Planning Inc Has $175,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 36,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,471 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 987,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 425,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

