PDS Planning Inc Has $80,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

