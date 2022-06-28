PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

