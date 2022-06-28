PDS Planning Inc Invests $36,000 in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 661,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 43.90 and a quick ratio of 43.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.19.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

