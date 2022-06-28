PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 436,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.