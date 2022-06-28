PDS Planning Inc Purchases 3,538 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

