PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,294.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,586.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

