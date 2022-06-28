PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

LYG stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.