PDS Planning Inc Takes $93,000 Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

