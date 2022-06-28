Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,537,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

