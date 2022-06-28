Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

