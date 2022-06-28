Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 2,113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

