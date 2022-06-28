PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.78 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

