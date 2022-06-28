Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $746,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,586.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

