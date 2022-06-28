Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,351.8% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 89,545 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

