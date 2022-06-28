Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

