Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Polaris were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after buying an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,847,000 after buying an additional 151,348 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.