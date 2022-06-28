Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

