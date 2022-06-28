Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.67. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

