ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $76,787,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

RMD stock opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

