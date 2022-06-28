Resolute Financial LLC Sells 764 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

