Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $266.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.35. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

