Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $525,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $330.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.07. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

