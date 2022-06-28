Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

