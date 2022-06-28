Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

