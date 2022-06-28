Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $469,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

