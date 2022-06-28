Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
