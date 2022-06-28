Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.26.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

