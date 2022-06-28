Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

