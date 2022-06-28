Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,598 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

