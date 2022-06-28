Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 682 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 9,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day moving average is $330.67. The company has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

