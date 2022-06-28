Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Roblox were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

RBLX stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

