Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 7,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

