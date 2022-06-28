Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.