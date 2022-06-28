Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Devon Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

