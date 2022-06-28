Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Caleres worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $276,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Caleres by 109.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.