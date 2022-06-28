Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 294.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

