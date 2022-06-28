Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 393 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

TSCO stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.