Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.