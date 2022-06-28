Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.93 and its 200 day moving average is $427.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

